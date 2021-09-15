Paramedics end protest

LAHORE:The protest of paramedics against the transfer of two employees at Lahore General Hospital and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences ended on Tuesday.
Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar has played a key role in negotiations with associations of paramedical staff. He held detailed talks with all stakeholders and assured them that all possible steps would be taken for the return of the two transferred employees by the Health Department. Announcing the end of the strike, the leaders of the alliance assured that they would carry out their duties as usual and there would be no more strike in LGH/PINS.
