PHA directed to improve marketing, finance depts

LAHORE:Minister for Housing Malik Asad Khokhar has directed Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to improve the performance of its marketing, finance and horticulture departments.

The provincial minister visited PHA Headquarters here Tuesday and chaired a meeting of PHA directors. PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi briefed the minister on the steps taken to improve the work of marketing, finance and horticulture departments of the authority. The meeting discussed the project launched by the authority in the city. The DG briefed on the steps taken to establish and maintain the Miyawaki forests. Minister Asad Khokhar said that environment-friendly measures are being taken across the country as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Miyawaki forests are being planted in different cities of Punjab including Lahore. PHA should use all its resources for Clean and Green Lahore. DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi and his entire team deserve congratulations on the success of the Plant for Pakistan campaign. The minister ordered an immediate action against illegal advertising boards.

Action should be taken against illegal advertising boards from today. Working and honest officers should be appointed to important positions. Strict action should be taken against corrupt officials, he said, adding new projects should be launched to enhance the beauty of the city. On the direction of the chief minister, the PHA DG has been directed to come up with a special plan for beautification of Lahore.

Dubai expo: Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting of steering committee for Dubai Expo arrangements in Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed arrangements and budget proposals for participation in Dubai Expo. Punjab Investment Board CEO Dr Erfa Iqbal briefed on arrangements for Punjab’s participation in Dubai Expo.

On the occasion, Aslam Iqbal said investment opportunities in Punjab would be explored through Dubai Expo and Punjab government would showcase its cultural and trade activities in Dubai Expo in November.