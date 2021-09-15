Five-A-Side Women’s Hockey postponed

LAHORE: The first Chief Minister Punjab Five-A-Side National Women’s Hockey Championship has been postponed keeping in view the security measures being taken for the cricket series between New Zealand and Pakistan.
The new dates for the event will be announced later by the PHF.
The championship was scheduled from September 18 to 23 at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore.
LAHORE: Pakistan ju-jitsu athletes once again made the country proud by winning seven gold and two silver medals at...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan won boys and girls’ matches against Nepal on the second day of the South Asia Regional...
COLOMBO: Openers Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock powered South Africa past Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the third...
ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi emerged champions of the Northern Region Under-19 Tri-Series Cricket Championship beating...
KARACHI: Perniya Khan of WAPDA became the youngest player to have won the seniors women’s singles title when she...
LAHORE: The Cricket Associations T20 Tournament featuring six Second XI sides will begin on Wednesday .The...