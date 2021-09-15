 
Wednesday September 15, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Five-A-Side Women’s Hockey postponed

Sports

September 15, 2021

LAHORE: The first Chief Minister Punjab Five-A-Side National Women’s Hockey Championship has been postponed keeping in view the security measures being taken for the cricket series between New Zealand and Pakistan.

The new dates for the event will be announced later by the PHF.

The championship was scheduled from September 18 to 23 at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore.

More From Sports

More From Latest