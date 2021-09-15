 
Wednesday September 15, 2021
Raja to decide Wasim Khan’s fate within a month

Sports

September 15, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s newly-elected chairman Ramiz Raja will review the performance of CEO Wasim Khan and take a decision about him within a month, sources said.

The new chairman and the CEO had a meeting on Tuesday.

It must be noted here that Wasim’s contract is expiring in 2022. Most likely, he will not get any extension as the CEO.

