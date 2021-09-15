JS Bank hires Integration Xperts

KARACHI: JS Bank has signed an agreement with Integration Xperts Pvt Ltd to deploy Oracle Fusion Cloud Procurement to leverage industry best practices and provide end-to-end procurement digitisation.

The system would enable JS Bank to ensure best practices in compliance and enjoy the benefits of an intuitive user experience, embedded analytics, and simplified supplier management and contracting at reduced cost and risk.

The signing ceremony took place in Karachi where JS Bank President and CEO Basir Shamsie signed the contract with Integration Xperts Chief Executive Umair Azam. Key representatives at the venue included Amer Khan, Senior Sales Director - Technology Business Oracle while JS Bank was represented by Wajid Hussain Junejo – Head of Corporate Services and Kashif Iqbal - Head of Procurement.

Shamsie said, “This partnership is a testament to JS Bank’s commitment towards adopting technology which simplifies business operations while reducing costs and increasing transparency.”

Xperts CE appreciated JS Bank in spearheading the way forward and said, “Our relationship with JS Bank as a technology partner is now almost 4 years old. We have seen JS Bank always leading from the front in adopting disruptive technologies. This project is a testament where JS Bank has become the first bank in Pakistan to digitise the entire source to settle process including live auctions using Oracle Sourcing Cloud. The outcome of this project will bring transparency and speed to the entire procurement cycle across the bank.”

The collaboration would lead to an efficient procurement cycle across the bank, providing ease, convenience and cost saving.