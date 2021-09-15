Ode to a journalist

The death of celebrated journalist Rahimullah Yousufzai is an irreparable loss for the journalist community and for those who stand for honesty and integrity. He always brushed aside sensationalism and conjectures in his journalism. His columns in this paper covered a variety of subjects and his analyses, particularly about Afghanistan, would always be considered highly credible. Rahimullah Yousafzai never attempted to distort the truth, and instead of name-calling governments or parties, he would identify the areas of concern and put forth positive and cogent suggestions for improvement. He firmly believed that an independent and free press could play an effective role in the development of a country. Former Bulgarian prime minister Todor Zhivkov said, "A good journalist is not the one that writes what people say, but the one that writes what he is supposed to write." Rahimullah Yousufzai was truly a good journalist through and through.
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Zhob
Trade activities between Afghanistan and Pakistan should not be affected by recent events. This is important to...
A prestigious school in Sukkur that is known for providing quality education has recently increased its fees by 30...
Women and children are facing the rape epidemic that has taken over society. Even toddlers as young as two years old...
A lot is said about tax reforms but hardly any step has been taken in the right direction. There is a need to...
Discussions for the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project started in 2017 and was expected to be completed by December 2023....
I lodged two complaints on the citizen’s portal. One was about gas shortage in my area and other was regarding an...