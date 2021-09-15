Ode to a journalist

The death of celebrated journalist Rahimullah Yousufzai is an irreparable loss for the journalist community and for those who stand for honesty and integrity. He always brushed aside sensationalism and conjectures in his journalism. His columns in this paper covered a variety of subjects and his analyses, particularly about Afghanistan, would always be considered highly credible. Rahimullah Yousafzai never attempted to distort the truth, and instead of name-calling governments or parties, he would identify the areas of concern and put forth positive and cogent suggestions for improvement. He firmly believed that an independent and free press could play an effective role in the development of a country. Former Bulgarian prime minister Todor Zhivkov said, "A good journalist is not the one that writes what people say, but the one that writes what he is supposed to write." Rahimullah Yousufzai was truly a good journalist through and through.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob