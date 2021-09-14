Seminar on Urdu literary, linguistic research on Thursday

Islamabad:An online seminar on ‘75 Years of Urdu Literary and Linguistic Research in Pakistan’ will be held on Thursday, at 3 p.m. in connection with the diamond jubilee celebrations of Pakistan organised by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

The presidium will consist of Prof. Dr. Anwar Ahmed and Prof. Dr. Tehseen Faraqi. Prof. Dr. Rafi-ud-Din Hashmi and Prof. Dr. Najeeb Jamal will be the chief guests. Prof. Dr. Agha Nasir will be the guest of honour. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, chairman, PAL will give the introductory speech.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir (Islamabad) - The Role of Allama Iqbal Open University in Urdu Research; Prof. Dr. Zahid Munir (Lahore) - 75 years of Urdu compilation in Pakistan; Prof. Dr. Rubina Rafique (Bahawalpur) - Literary and Linguistic Research Services of Urdu Department, Bahawalpur University; Prof. Dr. Nazar Abid (Mansehra) - 75 Years of Urdu Rubai; Prof. Dr. Khalid Khattak (Quetta) - Trends in Urdu Research in Balochistan Universities; Prof. Dr. Azmi Farman (Karachi) - 75 years of tradition of women’s research in Pakistan; Prof. Dr. Saima Iram (Lahore) - Urdu Literary Research Issues and Possibilities.

Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Kalyani (Multan) - Research Standards ‘Critical Review’, organised by the Department of Urdu, Bahauddin Zakaria University, Multan; Prof. Dr. Fauzia Aslam (Islamabad) - The Role of National University of Modern Languages in Urdu Literary and Linguistic Research; Dr. Khalid Nadeem (Sargodha) - 75 years of History and Prospects Compilation of Aasar-e-Iqbal l; Prof. Dr. Badshah Munir Bukhari (Peshawar) - Services of Urdu Department of University of Peshawar in Literary and Linguistic Research.

Prof. Dr. Ashraf Kamal (Bakhar) - 75 years of Linguistic research on the origin of Urdu language in Pakistan; Dr. Tariq Hashmi (Faisalabad) - Research on Urdu Ghazal in Pakistani Universities; Dr. Muhammad Afzal Butt (Sialkot) - An Overview of Urdu Novels and Research Papers in Pakistan; Dr. Rukhsana Baloch (Faisalabad) - Urdu Research and Government College Women’s Universit,y Faisalabad.

‘ Dr. Farhat Virk (Rawalpindi) - Analysis of Verbal Distortion in Pakistani Humor; Dr. Shazra Sikandri (Jamshoro) - Part of Sindh University, Jamshoro in Urdu Linguistic and Literary Research; Dr. Humaira Ashfaq (Islamabad) - Services of International Islamic University in Urdu Literary and Linguistic Research; Dr. Yasmeen Sultana (Islamabad) - Urdu Research and Federal Urdu University; Dr. Sher Ali (Islamabad) - The Evolution of Urdu Poetry in Pakistan’ and Dr. Tariq bin Umar (Mirpur), will present articles on ‘Urdu Research and Shah Abdul Latif University’. The Moderator will be Prof. Dr. Tanzeem Al-Firdous.