 
Tuesday September 14, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Preserving heritage

Newspost

September 14, 2021

There are numerous old and unique buildings in Karachi from the times of the British Raj. These once-beautiful buildings that are truly works of art in themselves are now in decrepit conditions. The authorities concerned should look into the issue and work to preserve these buildings that are a part of our beautiful cultural heritage.

Basharat Aslam Baloch

Karachi

More From Newspost

  • Protect the voiceless

    Around 50,000 stray dogs are killed each year in Pakistan. Some are shot while others are poisoned.Countless exotic...

  • One more burden

    For the past several months, distribution companies have been overbilling consumers. The federal energy minister has...

  • Taking a stand

    The government has recently floated the idea of using electronic voting machines in the upcoming elections. While it...

  • Education for all

    The government should focus on making education more accessible for children from low-income families. With an...

  • Arbitrary decisions

    This refers to the news reports ‘Demo against PMDA outside Parliament tomorrow: PFUJ appeals for mass participation...

  • Haste makes waste

    It seems that the government threw all caution to the wind when three of its ministers held a press conference...

More From Latest