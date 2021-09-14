Preserving heritage

There are numerous old and unique buildings in Karachi from the times of the British Raj. These once-beautiful buildings that are truly works of art in themselves are now in decrepit conditions. The authorities concerned should look into the issue and work to preserve these buildings that are a part of our beautiful cultural heritage.
Basharat Aslam Baloch
Karachi
