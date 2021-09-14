GIT detects 56 fake degrees, transcripts, serious financial irregularities in Swabi University

PESHAWAR: Governor Inspection Team (GIT) has detected serious irregularities, fake degrees & transcripts, and missing financial records in the University of Swabi.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has approved the report and sent it to the University for criminal and disciplinary action against officers involved in irregularities and fake degree scams. According to reliable sources, at least 56 degrees and transcripts were issued during the tenure of the former vice-chancellor.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Syed Mukarram Shah confirmed that the GIT report has been received by the university and the same has been placed before syndicate. He said action would be taken against those involved in irregularities accordingly.

According to a report available with this scribe, the GIT found gross irregularities and anomalies during the inquiry against the officials of the university. It was suggested that the Higher Education Department must fill the position of Controller of Exam and Registrar on a regular basis as the same is being run on ad hoc basis.

The GIT has recommended initiating disciplinary and criminal proceedings against Seema Gul, Office Assistant (Secretary), Junaid Khan, Junior Clerk, Asad Ali, Junior Binder/Clerk Examination Section, and Sahen Shah, Naib Qasid for issuing the fake degree and transcripts. It was further directed to trace and initiate legal action against the fake DMC/degree holders and brokers. The inquiry report revealed that the relative of two officials received fake degrees and DMC’s including the wife of Kashif Sultan, Assistant Director P&D. Danish Gul was later appointed Deputy Registrar/PS to VC Women University Swabi. Another, Shah Esar brother of Mohammad Asif, Deputy Registrar Establishment has also got fake BA DMC though he was abroad.

GIT report further suggested investigating the matter of BBA degree, issued from Orient University Peshawar to Naveed Anjum, Treasurer and necessary legal action may be initiated against those involved in the matter. The report further revealed that since the NAB is already conducting, inquiry regarding financial irregularities/malpractices in the project and appointments, so the matter of Rs36. 868 million of the two accounts of the university may also be referred to NAB KP for further proceedings. The report disclosed that the missing record, spread over a number of years, which is not traceable and has been deliberate, deleted retrieved from the attendance lists, registration numbers, roll numbers, an award list, and answer sheets, etc for the purpose of record.

The report further said that action should be taken against Dr Inayatur Rehman, Dr Said Shah, and Dr Abad Khan on account of their carelessness with regard to signing the fake transcripts/degrees during their respective tenure.

Dr Mukhtiar Alam ex-PRO VC may be debarred from holding any responsible position in Public Sector University for his deliberate posting of Seema Gul, Office Assistant to Conduct Section, thus providing the delinquent official an opportunity to delete the record. It was suggested to post back Sadaf Naz and Kamran to their previous positions and suspension cases may be withdrawn. GIT further said to proceed against the Registrar of the university Naveed Anjum who was appointed as chairman along with members of the committee to probe into the issue of fake degrees under the relevant rules for not carrying out his responsibility and fallen, to submit its report.

“Dr Johar Ali who is now the Vice-Chancellor of Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak was the Chairman of the Committee of Inquiry but he failed to carry out such an important task. Muhammad Nadeem and Khanzeb Khan, deputy controllers of Examination be removed as they were being appointed illegally”, the report concluded.