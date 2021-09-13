24 shops sealed in Oghi for violating SOPs

MANSEHRA: The tehsil administration Oghi sealed as many as 24 shops for violating the coronavirus standard operating procedures on Sunday.
A joint team of police and tehsil administration, led by the Assistant Commissioner Usman Ali Jadoon, visited various markets and bazaars in Oghi and its suburbs and sealed shops for violating the Covid-19 SOPs.
Usman Ali Jadoon told reporters that cases of the Covid-19 were on the rise and the tehsil administration was adopting all possible measures to contain it. He said that traders and shopkeepers in breach of the Covid-19 restrictions might be taken to justice in accordance with the government’s set rules.
