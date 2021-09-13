Tunnel vision

This refers to the article ‘SNC: A teacher's perspective’ by Taimur K Bandey (September 10). The writer presents a balanced analysis of the situation. In addition to the problems highlighted in his article, one also fears the dangers associated with the implementation of a uniform narrative. While it is being promoted as a strength of the Single National Curriculum (SNC) and as a tool contributing towards nation building, it carries an inherent danger of leaving no room for alternative perspectives. The authorities should not dismiss parents’ choice (and right) to educate their children in systems that promote critical thinking and global perspectives. Let us not punish parents who choose to live in Pakistan and who want their children to grow up here. In the name of culture and nationalism, we should not open doors to a myopic view of life for our future generations.
Mariam Khan
Lahore
