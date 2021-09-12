Parents concerned over new curriculum

LAHORE: A group of concerned parents of schoolchildren from different walks of life held a consultation in which people participated in-person and virtually on the likely impact of Single National Curriculum (SNC).
They expressed their dismay and reservations on the textbooks being published under SNC and the narrow world view being presented therein. The parents complained that the Punjab government is taking away their right to choose which education was good for the future of their children.
“While SNC would impact millions of children, parents were not taken on board in the matter related to their children,” said Kanwal, a parent of a grade 2 child.
The new educational year began in August 2021 with the introduction of textbooks for schools under SNC.
