Police teams formed to purge City of beggars

LAHORE : Lahore police in collaboration and coordination with Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab and Social Welfare Department have constituted six special teams to initiate crackdown on professional and criminal record holder beggars to free the provincial capital from this nuisance. Chairing a meeting at his office on Saturday, the CCPO said that the personnel of traffic police and CIA would also assist the special teams to curb professional beggary and organised criminal gangs feigned as beggars. He said the child beggars would be handed over to Child Protection and Welfare Bureau while addict beggars would be sent to Beggars Homes of Punjab government for their rehabilitation. He said FIRs would be registered against the habitual and professional beggars feigning as disabled persons. He said police would start the campaign along with traffic police to remove beggars from traffic signals and busy roads as well as squires to ensure smooth traffic flow. The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau chairperson, officers of the Social Welfare Department and senior police officers attended the meeting.