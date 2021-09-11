Gang involved in kidnappings, using fake LEAs uniform busted

KARACHI: The police on Friday busted a gang of five members allegedly involved in kidnapping citizens for ransom, using fake identifications and uniforms of law enforcement agencies.
The gang was busted by the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police. Five of the gang members were arrested while another managed to escape.
Those arrested are Usman Akbar, Ayaz, Ali Bahadur, Wasim and Imran.
The police said the gang comprising six outlaws used to kidnap citizens for ransom impersonating as officials of police, customs or other agencies. The gang is also involved in looting valuables from houses and shops.
The arrested included a suspended police constable, Usman Akbar from Zaman Town, while a departmental inquiry over his suspension is already in process.
The police recovered uniforms and identity cards of police, customs and other agencies as well as arms and mobile phones from their possession.
