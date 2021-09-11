Pakistani mangoes to be promoted at China’s e-commerce platform

BEIJING: “We are willing to explore the new sales model of China-Pakistan cross-border agricultural products and help build a sales channel for Pakistani agricultural products in China,” said Deng Zhengping, CEO of Fenxiang, a Chinese social e-commerce platform.

As per the China Economic Net’s report, Fenxiang will cooperate with relevant parties of Pakistan in imports and exports of agricultural products and sales on e-commerce platform in China, in light of in-depth discussion between Zhang Xing, senior vice president of Fenxiang, and Badar U Zaman, the Commercial Counselor of Pakistani Embassy.

This cooperation will not only be conducive to Pakistan’s fruit exports, but also to the high-quality development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

“Chinese will buy and taste sweet and juicy Pakistani mangoes on Fenxiang App and our WeChat mini-program soon,” Deng added.

Deng said that Pakistani mangoes are high-quality and Chinese customers are satisfied with the sweetness of Pakistani mangoes.

“We will make best use of our resources and advantages and carry out various marketing planning to promote Pakistani mangoes and strive for better sales,” Deng said.

Fenxiang has mature operational experience and successful cases in fresh products sales.

According to Deng, Fenxiang has organized many successful sales campaigns for different fruits, like oranges produced in Pujiang, apples of Akesu, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and cherry tomato of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Fenxiang’s efforts has managed to help many farmers get out of poverty.

Fenxiang Social E-Commerce is a new type of social e-commerce platform. Based on its own merchant resources and Jingdong supply chain, it selects global good goods and focuses on community sharing.