MQM-P asks Bilawal to call joint session on Karachi, not Afghanistan

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s deputy convener Waseem Akhtar on Friday said Pakistan People’s Party has been ruling Sindh through adaptation of policies of ‘bad governance’ and keeping all the civic departments of Karachi under the provincial government.

“PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is worried about Afghanistan and wanted to call a joint-session, but he does not seem to be mature to govern the province accordingly, insisting that Bilawal should call a joint-session on issues of Karachi, instead of Afghanistan,” said Akhtar. Showing his concerns over the provincial government’s plan to collect two taxes on behalf of the KMC, fire tax and conservancy tax, from the Karachiites through monthly billings by the K-Electric, Akhtar said such agreement could not be inked until an elected-local government came into the power.