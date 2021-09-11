11 die of COVID-19, 392 test positive

Rawalpindi : As many as 11 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have died of the disease in the last 24 hours which is the highest number of deaths recorded in a single day from the twin cities during the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

Death of another 11 patients which is the highest in number in the last four-and-a-half months has taken death toll from the region to 2016 while the total number of patients so far tested positive from the region has crossed the figure of 136,000 on Friday after confirmation of another 392 cases in the last 24 hours.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that the virus claimed six more lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the district to 1,132 while confirmation of 138 new cases from Rawalpindi took the tally to 34,165. To date, a total of 30,834 patients have recovered from the illness in the district while the number of active cases of the disease from the district was 2,199 on Friday.

As many as 114 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 2,085 on Friday.

Meanwhile, another five patients from the federal capital died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from ICT to 884 while 254 new patients were tested positive from ICT. To date, a total of 102,094 patients have been tested positive from the federal capital of which 96,037 have recovered while the number of active cases from ICT was recorded as 5,173 on Friday.