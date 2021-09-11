Uplift schemes

LAHORE:The PDWP approved three development schemes of Livestock & Dairy Development and Agriculture Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 11.109 billion on Friday. The approved development schemes included Provision of Silage Making Machines to the farmers for Animal Nutrition Enhancement at the cost of Rs 660.000 million, Promotion of Mechanised Agriculture for increasing crop productivity at the cost of Rs 9.999 billion and National Crop Genomics and Speed Breeding Centre for agriculture sustainability at the cost of Rs 450.000 million.