Three rear admirals of PN promoted as vice admiral

ISLAMABAD: Three rear admirals of Pakistan Navy (PN) have been promoted to the rank of vice admiral. According to a statement, issued by the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, three rear admirals of the Pakistan Navy have been promoted to the rank of vice admiral.
Among those promoted are Vice Admiral Imran Ahmed, Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Vice Admiral Owais Ahmed Balgrami. The spokesman said that the three officers have extensive experience in command and in performing important responsibilities of staff.
Vice Admiral Imran Ahmed has been posted as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Projects, Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf is currently the Commander Pakistan Fleet and Vice Admiral Owais Ahmed Balgrami is the Commander Karachi.
RAWALPINDI: A drug court awarded a proprietor of a chemist shop to six years rigorous imprisonment and imposed...
ISLAMABAD: In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for promoting taxation culture in the country, a...
LAHORE: Punjab government has decided increasing share of the local governments from the property tax by 10 percent to...
LAHORE: A preliminary probe into alleged incident of harassment at Govt MAO College has recommended proper inquiry and...
LONDON: The biggest challenges facing Afghanistan under the Taliban rule are governance and performance delivery in...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has dismissed a petition of the sugarcane growers against the appointment of technical...