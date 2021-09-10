Three rear admirals of PN promoted as vice admiral

ISLAMABAD: Three rear admirals of Pakistan Navy (PN) have been promoted to the rank of vice admiral. According to a statement, issued by the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, three rear admirals of the Pakistan Navy have been promoted to the rank of vice admiral.

Among those promoted are Vice Admiral Imran Ahmed, Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Vice Admiral Owais Ahmed Balgrami. The spokesman said that the three officers have extensive experience in command and in performing important responsibilities of staff.

Vice Admiral Imran Ahmed has been posted as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Projects, Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf is currently the Commander Pakistan Fleet and Vice Admiral Owais Ahmed Balgrami is the Commander Karachi.