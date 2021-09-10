MoU signed at University of Central Punjab

LAHORE:Haleeb Foods Limited, a pioneer dairy and beverages processor in Pakistan, has recently joined hands with University of Central Punjab (UCP) for their “Faculty Industry Placement Programme.”

The aim of this collaboration is to share the knowledge and understanding of the industry work, business and process-driven strategies for the better future of the students. In this regard, a memorandum of understanding was signed during a ceremony at UCP. Through this meaningful collaboration, Haleeb Foods and UCP wish to educate the youths for better employment and working scenarios of the industry.

Haleeb Foods Head of Marketing Atif Zubair said, “Haleeb Foods has always been at the forefront when it comes to support and mentor the local talent. Through this programme we aim to unlock new prospects for the youth of Pakistan,” he said.