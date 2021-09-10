One health moot begins at UVAS Lahore

LAHORE:A two-day virtual “One Health Conference” started at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) on Thursday. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the inaugural session of the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, he said one health was a collaborative, multispectral and trans-disciplinary approach aimed at achieving precise health outcomes granting the interconnection between people, animals, plants, and their shared environment. He said this conference would provide a platform to bring together academia, researchers, farmers, professionals and industrialists to share their relevant research work and learn basics and advance approaches linked to one health, researchable problem and current challenges which will help the process of making new discoveries and transforming them into products and services for the marketplace, he added. He also said UVAS was offering high quality technical academic programmes and focusing on research activities, healthy food production and economic development.

PhDs awarded: PU has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. Mian Muhammad Mubasher has been awarded PhD in the subject of Computer Science, Anis Ali Shah in the subject of Botany, Azam Zaka in the subject of Statistics, Waqar Azeem in the subject of Solid State Physics (Microelectronics/Nanotechnology) and Hafiz Muhammad Qasim in the subject of South Asian Studies (Specialisation in Economics) after approval of their theses.