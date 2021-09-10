 
Friday September 10, 2021
German ministries searched in fraud probe

World

AFP
BERLIN: German police on Thursday searched the offices of the finance and justice ministries in Berlin in connection with an investigation into hushed-up reports of money laundering, prosecutors said. The raids were part of a probe into the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the anti-money laundering section of Germany’s customs authority, prosecutors in the city of Osnabrueck said in a statement.

