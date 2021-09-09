Sub-registrar fined for denying right to information

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the sub-registrar Lahore for disobedience and denial of right to information.

Giving his decision in the Muhammad Salmaan vs deputy commissioner Lahore case, Chief Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah said the additional deputy commissioner (general) Lahore, who is the head of all local registrars, will provide the required information to the complainant within 10 days and submit a report till September 20.

According to documents received by daily Jang, the commission said in its decision that Muhammad Salmaan had sought the attested copies of the sale deed of a costly property from Sub-registrar Data Gunj Bukhsh Town Hafiz Muhammad Imran that he did not provide within 14 days under the Right to Information Act. Meanwhile, the sub-registrar wrote to the additional advocate general for his opinion in the case. The additional advocate general gave his opinion on 40 pages and gave reference to 35 laws and precedents in the world, saying that the public bodies are bound to make public the record.

Mehboob Qadir Shah said in his decision that Hafiz Muhammad Imran showed stubbornness despite a warning by the commission. The chief commissioner ordered the accountant general Punjab to deduct the fine money from the salary of the sub-registrar and report to the commission within a week.