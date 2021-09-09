 
Thursday September 09, 2021
Two posts of Addl IGs created in Sindh Police

Salis bin Perwaiz
Thursday, Sep 09, 2021

KARACHI: Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has formulated new job descriptions for the posts of additional inspector general of training, and the additional inspector general of research and development.

Copies of job descriptions of the two posts have been moved to all additional IGs, DIGs and SSPs of the Sindh police. The move is said to have been made for the betterment of the Sindh police units.

