Two posts of Addl IGs created in Sindh Police

KARACHI: Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has formulated new job descriptions for the posts of additional inspector general of training, and the additional inspector general of research and development.
Copies of job descriptions of the two posts have been moved to all additional IGs, DIGs and SSPs of the Sindh police. The move is said to have been made for the betterment of the Sindh police units.
NANKANA SAHIB: Sangla Hill police arrested three drug peddlers on Wednesday. Reportedly, the police arrested...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan once again pledged on Wednesday to continue supporting the Kashmiri people in their legitimate...
NOWSHERA: Senior lawyer and former president of Islamic Lawyers Forum Shaukat Ali Khan advocate and his wife were shot...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the United Arab...
ISLAMABAD: Afghan women, including the country’s women’s cricket team, will be banned from playing sport under the...
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Karachi Wednesday gave the detailed briefing and report to NAB Chairman...