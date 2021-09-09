President for protecting women’s property rights

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised the need for empowering women by providing them rights of ownership and possession of properties.

Chairing a meeting regarding enforcement of women’s property rights at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday, the president said that Islam had granted property rights to women but, regrettably, they had been kept deprived of their rights in certain areas of the country. Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem, MNA Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Secretary Law and Justice Raja Naeem Akbar, Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq, Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Ali Khan, Executive Director of the Group Development Pakistan Valerie Khan and senior government officials attended the meeting, says a press release.

The meeting was briefed about the Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Acts. The president expressed the hope that the implementation of these acts would empower women and grant them financial autonomy. He also underlined the need to develop and strengthen the institutions of federal and provincial ombudspersons to enforce these acts in letter and spirit ensuring the protection of the rights of ownership and possession of properties owned by women.