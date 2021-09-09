Contractors asked to deposit Rs130m in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Tehsil municipal administrator Balakot, Sikandar Mansoor, has issued notices to many contractors to deposit an amount of Rs130 million, which has been withdrawn by them from the national exchequer without executing development schemes.

“In case of non-payment, the case would be referred to the National Accountability Bureau,” he told reporters in Balakot on Wednesday.

Mansoor said that local communities of various areas in Balakot had moved him seeking legal action against contractors who withdrew funds meant for the sanitation, roads, streets and other development schemes but did not carry out any works.

“So far we have unearthed an embezzlement of Rs130 million in 10 schemes and more corruption is also likely to surface as the remaining files are also being checked,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Babar Saleem Swati has launched the sewerage lines with Rs50 million funds.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that during the rainy season, the sewerage lines overflowed onto Abbottabad road causing traffic jams.