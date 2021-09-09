British university awards honorary doctorate degree to Pakistani educationist

Islamabad : Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, founder and CEO of Roots Millennium and TMUC Education Group has been conferred an honorary degree of Doctor of Education by the University of Hertfordshire United Kingdom in recognition of his services to the development of teaching and learning, education and society at large in Pakistan, says a press release.

A ceremony was marked for the presentation of degrees and diplomas to the graduates of the University held at the Saint Albans and Abbey Cathedral in St Albans, Hertfordshire, England. The ceremony was presided over by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Hertfordshire Professor Quintin McKellar CBE.

A citation was read on the awardee for his accomplishments and subsequently the vice chancellor proclaimed him as Doctor Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq and conferred on him the Doctor of Education Award and scroll.

Citation read by the university’s pro vice chancellor mentioned Faisal as dedicated to reforming and improving education and literacy in Pakistan. He is a leading national academic icon, teaching and learning practitioner and a social entrepreneur, and has made a significant contribution to the education system in Pakistan. It further says, having observed the desire for social change, Faisal understood that education is the key to social impact in a community.

Faisal in his acceptance speech as recipient of the award of doctor of education said, ‘’I feel most humbled and gratified to receive the doctorate honoris causa from the most prestigious, employable and business facing University of Hertfordshire, which plays such a big part in developing the skills, knowledge and talents of students who come from different countries of the world, and I accept the honorary degree wholeheartedly on behalf of the hardworking and passionate teaching and learning community of Pakistan - women and men, and children in particular, across our classrooms who have supported me in my professional journey.”

His message to the graduates, parents and audience resonated across the cathedral with applause when he said, my fellow graduates “In today’s time and age, the only thing which is certain, is called uncertainty, only constant in the world is called change, and the only thing you must learn - is to unlearn and relearn.” He further expounded the concept of social impact and education in society today, through his five fundamental principles of social equity, inclusion, empathy, sustainability and humanity. He concluded by thanking the university and dedicated his award and recognition to his country, his parents, his wife and children and all teachers and learners of Pakistan.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Faisal Mushtaq said, “This recognition is dedicated to my country Pakistan, for me teaching and learning is a journey not a destination - the global endorsement further strengthens my pledge to contribute towards a holistic yet inclusive education provision at home aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 and it shall allow me to reinforce my commitment towards a knowledgeable society.’’ ***