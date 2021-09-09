 
Thursday September 09, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Two robbers deprive citizen of Rs750,000 in Garhi Shahu

National

Our Crime Reporter
Thursday, Sep 09, 2021

LAHORE: Two robbers deprived a citizen of Rs750,000 in the limits of Garhi Shahu police on Wednesday.

The victim Hassan Suleman withdrew Rs750,000 from a bank branch in Dharampura and was on his way back along with his brother Shahzad on a bike when two armed bike-riders intercepted them, looted the cash.

More From National

More From Latest