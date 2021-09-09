Two robbers deprive citizen of Rs750,000 in Garhi Shahu

LAHORE: Two robbers deprived a citizen of Rs750,000 in the limits of Garhi Shahu police on Wednesday.
The victim Hassan Suleman withdrew Rs750,000 from a bank branch in Dharampura and was on his way back along with his brother Shahzad on a bike when two armed bike-riders intercepted them, looted the cash.
NANKANA SAHIB: Sangla Hill police arrested three drug peddlers on Wednesday. Reportedly, the police arrested...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan once again pledged on Wednesday to continue supporting the Kashmiri people in their legitimate...
NOWSHERA: Senior lawyer and former president of Islamic Lawyers Forum Shaukat Ali Khan advocate and his wife were shot...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the United Arab...
ISLAMABAD: Afghan women, including the country’s women’s cricket team, will be banned from playing sport under the...
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Karachi Wednesday gave the detailed briefing and report to NAB Chairman...