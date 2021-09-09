Aalmi Majlis Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat rally: Ulema promise to protect Islamic identity of Pakistan

LAHORE: The government should check unIslamic and unconstitutional activities of Qadiyani, ban them from preaching their faith and remove them from key official posts.

They should be bound to follow the Constitution of Pakistan and relevant laws of land. Addressing a huge gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan Tuesday night under Aalmi Majlis Tahaffuz Khatm Nabuwwat to commemorate the historic parliamentary legislation declaring Qadiyanis as non-Muslims and seventh minority of Pakistan in 1974, noted scholars and ulema urged the government to reject the increasing western pressure to change the Islamic provisions and penalties in the Constitution of Pakistan and vowed to protect Islamic identity of Pakistan.

They also warned the rulers against coercing Muslim majority through black laws like Waqf Properties Act, Domestic Violence Bill, and snatching freedom of mosques and seminaries. The third session of the conference was chaired Maulana Hafiz Pir Mohammad Naseeruddin Khan Khakwani, and addressed by central leader of AMTKN Maulana Allah Wasaya, JUI-F leader Maulana Muhammad Amjad Khan, JI naib ameer Liaquat Baloch, Maulana Fazlur Rahim Ashrafi, Pakistan Shariat Council Secretary-General Maulana Zahid ur Rashidi, prominent spiritual leader Pir Zulfiqar Ahmad Naqshbandi, Jamiat Ahle Hadith leader Allama Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer, Maulana Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Qari Muhammad Yasin, Maulana Syed Mahmood Mian, Maulana Hafiz Asad Obaid, AMTKN Lahore ameer Mufti Mohammad Hassan, Abdullah Gul of Youth Movement, Khawaja Mudassir Mahmood Taunsvi, AMTKN Karachi leader Maulana Mohammad Ejaz Mustafa, Maulana Aziz-ur-Rehman Sani, Qari Aziz-ur-Rehman Rahmi, JUI leader Maulana Safiullah, Maulana Anis Ahmad Mazaheri, Maulana Sufi Muhammad Akram, Maulana Qazi Haroon Al-Rasheed, Maulana Atiq-ur-Rehman Aziz, renowned poet Syed Salman Gilani, Maulana Shahid Imran Arefi, Maulana Atiq-ur-Rehman Aziz, trader leader Malik Mohammad Kaleem and others.

Mufti Muhammad Hassan prayed at the end of the session. The speakers lamented that despite being an ideological Pakistani people and scholars needed to defend and guard the ideological boundaries while the rulers were playing in the hands of western lobbies. They said after the historic defeat of the US and NATO countries by Afghan Taliban, the Muslim regimes should stop serving their interests at the cost of public unrest and internal strife.

Maulana Allah Wasaya said the Muslim regimes and western world must realise that Muslim Ummah would protect the belief in the finality of the Prophethood with every might and at the cost of their blood and would never compromise on it. He said the Ummah had guarded this belief since the time of the Prophet (SAW). He warned that British colonists had planted Qadiyanism to hijack the Islamic ideology and neutralise Jihad through it, besides realising nefarious purposes.

Abdullah Gul said after defeating the US-led NATO armies Taliban leadership will also thwart other conspiracies against Islam. Maulana Fazlur Rahim Ashrafi said the belief in finality of the Prophethood is the basic lifeline of Islamic faith.

The first session was chaired by Maulana Hafiz Fazlur Rahim, and addressed by Maulana Abdul Naeem, Maulana Qari Umar Hayat, Maulana Tajmal Hussain, Maulana Zafarullah Sindhi, Maulana Khalid Abid, Maulana Muhammad Naeem, Qari Zahoorul Haq and others.

The second session was chaired by Maulana Qari Aleemuddin Shakir, addressed by Maulana Qari Jameel-ur-Rehman N Akhtar, Maulana Mohammad Hussain Nasir, Maulana Mohammad Arif Shami, Qari Zakiullah Kefi, Maulana Abdul Shakoor Haqqani, Maulana Mufti Abdul Hafeez, Maulana Mehboob Al Hassan Tahir, Maulana Syed Abdullah Shah, Hafiz Naseer Ahmad, Maulana Khalid Mahmood and Maulana Mohammad Asif Rashidi.