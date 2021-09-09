 
Thursday September 09, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Two bike thieves held in Lahore

National

Thursday, Sep 09, 2021

LAHORE: Factory Area police arrested two bike thieves and recovered three bikes from their possession. The accused were identified as Zain and Feezan. The accused confessed to committing such crimes in various parts of the city.

More From National

More From Latest