NEPRA suggests consumers to file complaints against over-billing

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has observed some media reports regarding complaints of overbilling in terms of raising bills beyond approved billing period by various power distribution companies, (DISCOs).

In a clarification on Wednesday, it said, “The NEPRA wants to clarify that no consumer has yet filed a single complaint at the authority’s Consumer Affairs Division (CFD) against the DISCOs and their alleged misappropriation till September 08, on Wednesday.

The authority also encouraged the consumers and other stakeholders to file their complaints to the CFD, if they have any evidence to support their claims, so the authority could take appropriate measures for compliance with the applicable rules/regulations.”

The statement said the NEPRA’s Consumer Affairs Division could be approached through its regional offices or following telephone numbers and email ID, +92 51 2013200 +92 51 2600021 [email protected]