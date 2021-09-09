Master Motor launches intercity “NOVA” luxury bus of Yutong-Master

KARACHI: Master Motor Corp. (Pvt.) Ltd have launched the 3rd Generation CKD Intercity “NOVA” Bus of Yutong-Master, the market leader in Inter-city luxury bus segment of Pakistan.

The ceremony was held at Master Motors Bus Assembly Plant, Port Qasim, Karachi. Distinguished guests from Government, private sector, transport officials and transporters attended the event.

Mr. Nadeem Malik, the Managing Director of Master Motor, stated that MMCL has a vision to serve the transport industry of Pakistan with world class products that not only meets the international safety standards but also caters for the environment.

The launching of this bus is another step ahead towards achieving our goal of providing a safe transportation and better life style to passengers, and a better opportunity for transporters to enhance their business. Our main focus is passenger safety and that is why we introduced international standard buses to meet the safe transportation needs of the society along with reliable and responsive after sales services for the transporters.