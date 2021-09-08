Corona pandemic: Private schools rep blasts govt policies

PESHAWAR: The chairman of the Private Schools Association, Khyber Pakhtun-khwa, Asif Iqbal Daudzai, on Tuesday said that the coronavirus pandemic and wrong policies of the government had badly damaged the education sector.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club, he said that though the Covid-19 had affected almost every sector, the wrong policies of the government had caused irreparable losses to the private educational institutions. Accompanied by other office-bearers, he said though the private schools had been strictly following the corona SOPs, the government kept the private school closed for months.

Asif Iqbal Daudzai said that the private schools were not only helping the government and educating students but had also provided jobs to thousands of people. The closure of schools, he said, was not only affecting children’s education but also disturbing thousands of families.

This, he said, was also creating problems for all those owners who had been running schools in rented buildings. The former minister said the government should give representation to private schools representatives in NCOC to ascertain their point of view.