Corona pandemic: Private schools rep blasts govt policies

PESHAWAR: The chairman of the Private Schools Association, Khyber Pakhtun-khwa, Asif Iqbal Daudzai, on Tuesday said that the coronavirus pandemic and wrong policies of the government had badly damaged the education sector.
Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club, he said that though the Covid-19 had affected almost every sector, the wrong policies of the government had caused irreparable losses to the private educational institutions. Accompanied by other office-bearers, he said though the private schools had been strictly following the corona SOPs, the government kept the private school closed for months.
Asif Iqbal Daudzai said that the private schools were not only helping the government and educating students but had also provided jobs to thousands of people. The closure of schools, he said, was not only affecting children’s education but also disturbing thousands of families.
This, he said, was also creating problems for all those owners who had been running schools in rented buildings. The former minister said the government should give representation to private schools representatives in NCOC to ascertain their point of view.
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday revealed that...
RAWALPINDI: Women, children and motorists suffered as heavy rainfall on Tuesday brought the traffic to halt on the...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists has expressed deep concern over the threat hurled by the banned...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz , billed as the most formidable opposition party among the anti-government...
ISLAMABAD: The world’s largest democracy India, and its media Monday again made a fool of themselves when it aired...
LAHORE: An anti-corruption court on Tuesday dismissed post-arrest bails of former commissioner Rawalpindi and project...