PPP KP protests ‘political victimisation’ of opponents

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Tuesday staged a demonstration against the political victimization of opponents and shifting of party leader Syed Khurshid Shah to jail from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

Led by the party's provincial president Najmuddin Khan, former provincial minister Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Abid Ali Shah, Razaullah Chagharmati and other office-bearers, protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the government and in favour of the opposition leader. The PPP activists chanted slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB). They accused the government of using NAB to victimise its political opponents. The activists also blocked the main road for a while, creating a traffic problem.

Speaking on the occasion, Najmuddin Khan, former provincial minister Syed Zahir Ali Shah, former PPP candidate Misbahullah and others criticised the government for using national institutions against its political opponents. They said that Khurshid Shah was under treatment at the hospital and the government would be held responsible if any harm was done to the senior party leader in jail.