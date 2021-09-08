‘TV talk shows violating PEMRA’s code of conduct’

PESHAWAR: Scholar Asmat Shah Garwaki has successfully defended his MPhil thesis in media studies from Journalism and Mass Communication Department University of Peshawar.
He did his research on “Primetime private television talk shows and PEMRA code of conduct: A critical analysis of political talk shows.” In his research thesis, the scholar concluded that PEMRA’s code of conduct was not being fully followed in the political talk shows broadcast by different channels.
Dr Amir Hamza Marwan was supervisor of the scholar while Dr Sajjad Ali, Assistant Professor of University of Malakand, was his external examiner. Scholar Asmat Shah is currently affiliated with Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Peshawar Bureau.
