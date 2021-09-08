Rs400m non-payment: Gold traders seek legal action against Afghan national

PESHAWAR: Two businessmen, who are the residents of Hayatabad, have asked the government and authorities to take legal action against an Afghan national after accusing him of not returning a huge amount which he owed to them.
Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, Mohammad Aurangzeb and Waqar Ahmad asked the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari to take action against Afghan national, Matiullah, who had grabbed millions of rupees from them.
They asked the chief minister and IGP to hold an investigation against the former SP, Cantt, Tahir Wazir, after accusing him of supporting the criminal and delaying the recovery of their amount. They said they were doing gold business in the Liaquat Bazar Peshawar.
The traders alleged that the Afghan national, Matiullah, took gold worth Rs400 million from their nephew and promised to pay the amount but later adopted delaying despite several jirgas.
They warned of holding a peaceful demonstration outside the house of the former SP Cantt if he failed to provide them guaranteed bank cheques within 48 hours.
