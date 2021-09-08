Uplift schemes

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved eight development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs8.219 billion. The schemes included - Establishment of UVAS Sub-campus at Chichawatni at the cost of Rs2.850 billion, dualisation of metalled road from Thalli Chowk, RY Khan to Iqbalabad at the cost of Rs871.758m, construction of carpeted road from DM Road to Luddan Road, District Vehari at the cost of Rs457.077m, dualisation of road from Shadiwal to Chak Gillan, District Gujrat at the cost of Rs1.388b, rehabilitation of GT Road Gujrat from Bab-e-Gujrat to National Furniture at the cost of Rs998.808m, construction / widening / improvement of metalled road from Taunsa to Gulki via Sakar Mor, DG Khan at the cost of Rs880.963m, construction of M/R from KDQ Daira Din Pannah Road to Head Taunsa, Muzaffargarh at the cost of Rs592.327m.