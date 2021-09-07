Killer of transgender person, robber arrested

MARDAN: District police on Monday arrested an absconder in the murder case of a transperson, Mubashir Sayed alias Kalajai, while a man was arrested after he robbed a house. A spokesman for Mardan Police said that in July, gunmen shot dead Kalajai after a musical programme in Labour Colony in the jurisdiction of Saroshah Police Station.

The police later arrested two persons, Bilal and Janay, residents of Jandai area. However, the third prime accused, Babar Ali, had absconded who was arrested in a raid on Monday.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case on the report of Zaffar Khan about theft of gold ornaments, cash amount and other valuables from his home. The police arrested Gohar Shah, who confessed to involvement in the robbery and surrendered Rs180,000 cash, gold ornaments and other valuables.