Rain expected in parts of KP

PESHAWAR: A fresh spell of rain is expected in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Tuesday (today) which would continue with intervals till Saturday. In view of the rain forecast by the Meteorological Department, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert to the district administrations and departments concerned to take precautionary measures.

The alert said torrential was expected in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Chitral, Kohat and Waziristan. Heavy rainfall is expected in Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad from Wednesday to Friday with intervals. Rain and thunderstorm was also expected in Tank, Karak, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan from September 8 to 10.

The rain is expected to bring down the temperature. The PDMA has asked the district administrations and departments concerned to take precautionary measures and inform tourists about the weather forecast.