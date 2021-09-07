FBISE, RISC sign accord

Islamabad:Roots International Schools & Colleges (RISC) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) with the vision of continuing in quality education to our students across the network. The MOU signed by the Chairman, FBISE Qaiser Alam and RISC CEO Walid Mushtaq, says a press release.

Roots International Schools & Colleges are currently affiliated with multiple local boards, which makes it difficult to provide centralized support for teaching and learning activities. This affiliation is going to help institution in aligning syllabi and assessment system across Pakistan, enabling the RISC to bring improvement in learning and teaching. It will also enable RISC students to benefit from current interventions/innovations of the federal Board relating to unbundling of scheme studies, freedom of subject choice, use of technology, On-screen marking of exam papers etc. that FBISE provides to the affiliated institutions across Pakistan and abroad.

FBISE aims to support organizations that are in the field of education, particularly those serving less privileged communities. “We are glad to partner with Roots International Schools & Colleges country-wide network of formal schools. FBISE is committed to playing its part in improving the quality of education offered in private schools. This partnership will help us in making a substantial contribution in this regard.” added Qaisar Alam, chairman of FBISE. This Collaboration is based on continuous improvement and affiliation with Federal board for Intermediate and Secondary Education. This is the initiative towards betterment of educational standards across country.