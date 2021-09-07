Five upsets seen in Lahore races

LAHORE: There were five upsets in seven cup races organised by the Lahore Race Club to mark Defence Day in its first winter meeting here on Sunday.

Professor, Jalpana Prince, Sky Active, Nayel, and Gun Metal surprised the pundits while Chotta Dera and Hidden Prince as expected were the winners in the second and seventh races.

The races that rolled into action in the evening started with a surprise with Professor winning the Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup. Even the second and third places were taken unexpectedly by Maxi Million and Umer Princess.

Chotta Dera, however, as expected won the Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup. But the wins of Chan Pari and Merchant Of Venus at second and third position amazed everyone.

Jalpana Prince, which was tagged as a fluke, went full throttle to win the third race, which was Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup. Even the second and third position takers Master Prince and Wind Talker were unexpected ones.

Fluker Sky Active went flying in the fourth race which was Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup. Samsa, the favourite of the race, settled for the second place but Gondal Prince astonishingly took the third spot.

The Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup was claimed surprisingly by Nayel when Amazing Runner was favourite. Weldone Pakistan unexpectedly won the second place. Surkhab from its expected second place slipped to third.