SAPM terms Shehbaz-Bilawal contact as reflection of helplessness

ISLAMABAD: Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs on Sunday said the recent telephonic contact, established between Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, reflects helplessness of the opposition parties. "The only objective of leaders of the opposition parties is to protect looted national exchequer," Ali Awan in a statement said. He advised Bilawal to do politics but should also focus on resolving basic issues of Karachi where most of roads were inundated by rain water due to poor drainage system. The PTI leader said the PMLN leaders and workers were confused over visible differences between Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. "The PMLN leaders are confused whether they should believe in politics of resistance by Maryam or follow reconciliation path adopted by Shehbaz Sharif," the SAPM said.

Ali, however, said Imran Khan would not give NRO to opposition leaders despite all tactics being used by them.

He also condemned statements of Maulana Fazlur Rehman for baseless criticism on the security institutions.