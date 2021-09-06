Children hurt as Houthis fire missiles into Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Two children were hurt and 14 houses damaged as Saudi forces intercepted ballistic missiles fired across the border by Yemeni rebels, scattering debris over the eastern city of Dammam, officials said on Sunday.

The attack, which took place on Saturday, was the latest in a series by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who control almost all of Yemen's north.

Saudi Air Defense has intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles and three bomb-laden drones launched by the Houthi militia, spokesperson Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki said in a statement, calling it "brutal, irresponsible behavior" by the Yemeni rebels.

A spokesperson at the defence ministry on Sunday said two children were wounded and 14 homes damaged after debris from the interception scattered across Dammam. It was not clear how serious the reported injuries were.

Saudi authorities said the ballistic missiles were targeting civilians in the Eastern Province -- where Dammam is located -- and the southern cities of Najran and Jazan.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a video statement that the rebels launched a series of missile and drone attacks on "vital installations", including military bases and facilities of Saudi oil giant Aramco.

A Saudi official told AFP that the rebel claims were "baseless". No immediate comment was available from Aramco.