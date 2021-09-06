Water outflow from main dams increases

LAHORE:Water outflow from the main dams have been increased to meet irrigation demand for the standing Kharif crop nearing maturity stage.

According to the water report issued by Wapda on Sunday, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 92,900 cusecs and outflows 170,000 cusecs; Kabul at Nowshera inflows 14,000 cusecs and outflows 14,000 cusecs; Jhelum at Mangla inflows 17,300 cusecs and outflows 43,000 cusecs; Chenab at Marala inflows 32,600 cusecs and outflows 5,000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah inflows 179,200 cusecs and outflows 172,200 cusecs; Chashma inflows 191,200 cusecs and outflows 164,000 cusecs; Taunsa inflows 138,900 cusecs and outflows 121,600 cusecs; Panjnad inflows 15,000 cusecs and outflows Nil cusecs; Guddu inflows 125,500 cusecs and outflows 94,600 cusecs; Sukkur inflows 93,000 cusecs and outflows 40,100 cusecs; Kotri inflows 23,500 cusecs and outflows 400 cusecs.

Reservoirs (level and storage): Tarbela minimum operating level 1,392 feet, present level 1541.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage on Sunday 5.385 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla: Minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1194.95 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage 4.025 MAF.