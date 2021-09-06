Quetta suicide blast: Four martyred, 19 injured

Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) confirmed that the suicide attack had targeted the Sohana Khan FC check-post on Mastung Road.

QUETTA: Four security personnel were martyred and 19 people were injured on Sunday morning when a suicide bomb blast took place at a Frontier Constabulary (FC) check-post located on the Mastung Road.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a tweet, condemned the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for the suicide attack. The outlawed group took responsibility for the blast, national media reported.

“My condolences go to the families of the martyrs and prayers for the recovery of the injured. Salute our security forces and their sacrifices to keep us safe by thwarting foreign-backed terrorists’ designs," he tweeted.

The suicide bomber rammed his motorcycle into the LEA vehicle near the check-post, police said. Balochistan CTD spokesperson said that the CTD team had arrived at the spot and had started a probe into the incident. Police, law enforcement agencies and rescue officials had soon arrived in the area after the blast and initiated a search operation after cordoning off the entire area. The injured were shifted to the Sheikh Zaid hospital, confirmed police, where condition of some of them was stated to be critical.

The bomb disposal unit also arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation into the attack. Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari also held the outlawed group responsible, condemning the attack in strong words.

"Condemnable TTP attack on FC check post in Quetta. Condolences and prayers go to the families of the martyrs - our brave security forces continue to thwart the designs of terrorists esp the RAW-funded TTP," she tweeted.