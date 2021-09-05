‘Lahore to have country’s first Transgender Rehabilitation Centre’

FAISALABAD: The first Transgender Rehabilitation Centre of the country will be established in Lahore for the mainstreaming of this neglected segment of the society, said Provincial Minister for Baitul Maal and Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari.

He was addressing a function in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), which was attended by philanthropists, industrialists, representatives of NGOs and social welfare activists. He said that the government intended to redress the genuine grievances of the transgenders by involving them in productive activities. “The proposed centre will provide them social, moral, economic, financial and psychological help”, he added.

Underlining the importance of social welfare, he said that the scope of this department was so wide that the government alone could not bear its expenses, hence, NGOs and philanthropists must contribute their role to mitigate the sufferings of the poor and marginalised segments.

He appreciated the track record of the business community of Faisalabad in undertaking huge welfare projects. “They play a proactive role in national calamities”, he said and added that they always remained at the forefront in undertaking the innovative welfare projects in this field.

He particularly appreciated the role of local industrialists in providing the best possible facilities to the jail inmates. “They also arrange millions of rupees to pay the fines for the release for the prisoners who have completed their sentence”, he said and added that in view of their services for humanity, he intended that they should also cooperate with the Social Welfare Department.