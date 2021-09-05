Mansehra beautification project launched

MANSEHRA: The Communication and Works Department has started execution beautification project of the city and its suburbs with Rs110 million funds.

“The roads sides in the city and its suburbs and all chowks would be decorated with the traditional monumental structures,” Taimur Saleem Swati, the district general secretary of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) told a meeting, attended among others, by traders and officials of the Communication and Works Department here on Saturday. He said the PTI MPA Babar Saleem Swati had approved those funds for the beautification project.

“Work on such other projects is also well underway in the city and its suburbs,” Swati said.

He said that people were being provided potable water through different sources and hand pumps.

“I am optimistic that half of the work launched under the beautification project would be completed within the next couple of weeks,” Swati said.