Rawalpindi: The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rawalpindi Malik Ijaz Asif here on Saturday awarded death sentence to a man who killed his wife.

The court awarded death sentence to Muhammad Razzaq on charges of killing his wife. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs300,000 and directed him to pay the fine immediately.

Saddar Barooni Police Station registered the case against Muhammad Razzaq on murder charges in 2019. The accused opened fire on his wife on domestic issue where she died on the spot.