Police claim arresting killer of two brothers, sister

PESHAWAR: Sarband police claim to have arrested the main accused involved in the murder of two brothers and a sister a few days ago.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Waqar Ahmad told a press conference at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines that the cops had arrested the prime accused in the incident, Tauseefullah. The official said the accused is a teacher at a madrassa in Hangu and also used his students during the incident.

One Zahid and his brother Ibrar were killed in the limits of the Sarband Police Station a couple of days ago, while their sister was shot dead in her house in Chamkani area the same day.

The official said that Tauseef was angry at Zahid, who was his brother-in-law, for daily clashes with the sister of the accused. The wife of Zahid was staying at the house of her parents for the last two years.