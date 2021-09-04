Sirbaz sets out to scale another top peak

Islamabad : Sirbaz Khan has announced his plans to become the first Pakistani to summit more than eight of the world’s highest 14 peaks measuring over 8000 meters high.

During a presser at the Islamabad Serena Hotel on Friday evening, Sirbaz announced his departure for Nepal to attempt Mt. Dhaulagiri, which measures 8187m (26,795 ft) above sea level and is the world’s seventh highest peak.

Dhaulagiri, which forms part of the Himalayas mountain range is widely known as one of the hardest peaks to climb due to the peak’s steep sides and bitterly cold climate.

Sirbazis is however confident of his chances, being on a prolific climbing streak already having summited Mt. Everest (highest peak of the world) and Mt. Annapurna (tenth highest peak) in quick succession earlier this year.

Sirbaz said his mission was sponsored by Serena Hotels under the Adventure Diplomacy initiative meant to foster adventure sports in the country and provide a supportive environment for the nation’s talented sportspeople to flourish.

He said he was looking forward to his expedition and reaching closer to the dream of his mentor and father, Ali Sadpara, who had the similar dream of scaling the 14 highest peaks, but lost life earlier this year during a winter expedition to K-2.

CEO of the Serena Hotels South and Central Asia Aziz Boolani said the Serena Hotels took pride in supporting climbers like Samina Baig in the past, as well as Sirbaz, who made it extra proud by summiting Mt. Everest this year. "We wish him all the best for this upcoming treacherous expedition,” he said.